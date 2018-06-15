Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. (DPS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its position in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. (NYSE:DPS) by 86.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,199 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Dr Pepper Snapple Group were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,528,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,718 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,529,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,119,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,331,000 after purchasing an additional 38,886 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,372,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,251,000 after purchasing an additional 867,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Dr Pepper Snapple Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,680,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective (down previously from $124.00) on shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.43.

In other Dr Pepper Snapple Group news, insider Derry L. Hobson sold 1,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $218,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald G. Rogers sold 16,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,947,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,983 shares of company stock valued at $7,707,383 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DPS traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.09. 59,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.77. Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.23 and a 12-month high of $126.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.76.

Dr Pepper Snapple Group (NYSE:DPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). Dr Pepper Snapple Group had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. analysts predict that Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Dr Pepper Snapple Group Company Profile

Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc manufactures and distributes non-alcoholic beverages in the United States, Mexico and the Caribbean, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, and Latin America Beverages. It offers flavored carbonated soft drinks (CSDs) and non-carbonated beverages (NCBs), including ready-to-drink teas, juices, juice drinks, mineral and coconut water, and mixers, as well as manufactures and sells Mott's apple sauces.

