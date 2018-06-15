Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 73.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 44,436 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,898,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,689,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $162,195,000 after acquiring an additional 381,677 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,333,366 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $198,920,000 after acquiring an additional 265,814 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 741,637 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,212,000 after acquiring an additional 244,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,047,000. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DRI shares. Raymond James raised shares of Darden Restaurants to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Stephens raised shares of Darden Restaurants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, March 26th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.30.

Shares of NYSE DRI traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.99. 69,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,376,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.20. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $76.27 and a one year high of $100.11.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 6.92%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of June 27, 2017, it owned and operated approximately 1,700 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, and Eddie V's brands.

