OPKO Health (OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost Purchases 30,000 Shares

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $121,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $12,429,251.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 11th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 10,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.22 per share, for a total transaction of $42,200.00.

On Thursday, May 31st, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 3,900 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.76 per share, for a total transaction of $14,664.00.

On Friday, May 25th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 10,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 23rd, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 40,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.73 per share, for a total transaction of $149,200.00.

On Monday, May 21st, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 90,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $343,800.00.

On Friday, May 18th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $404,000.00.

On Friday, May 4th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 26,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $81,640.00.

On Wednesday, May 2nd, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 50,330 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $158,539.50.

On Monday, April 30th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 75,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $231,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 25th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 55,372 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $165,562.28.

OPKO Health traded down $0.05, hitting $4.43, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 153,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,992,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.67. OPKO Health has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $7.25.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 31.27% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $254.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that OPKO Health will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OPK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of OPKO Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $20.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.21.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the first quarter worth $103,000. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in OPKO Health in the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. 24.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates Bio-Reference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services in the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases.

