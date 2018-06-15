Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stake Increased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 43.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,764 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth $137,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $176,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 61.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

NVO traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $44.84. 2,073,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,492,178. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.69. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $41.03 and a 12 month high of $58.37.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 82.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, and oral anti-diabetic drugs and obesity.

