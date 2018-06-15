Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $5.21 Million Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,703,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,765,000 after purchasing an additional 530,200 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,810,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,923,000 after purchasing an additional 430,500 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $60,810,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,074,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,116,000 after purchasing an additional 355,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $45,241,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

AMT stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,087,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,830. The company has a market cap of $60.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. American Tower Corp has a 12 month low of $130.32 and a 12 month high of $155.28.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.05). American Tower had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 19th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 18th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.02%.

In other American Tower news, Chairman James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 43,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total value of $6,090,669.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 223,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,010,694.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total value of $512,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,129 shares of company stock valued at $17,118,119 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on American Tower from $162.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. KeyCorp set a $171.00 price objective on American Tower and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Tower from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.15.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 150,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ?Earnings Materials? and ?Company & Industry Resources? sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.