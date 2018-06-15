Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $239,000 Holdings in Hilton Worldwide (HLT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) by 38.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $81,169,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $73,431,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,876,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,303,000 after acquiring an additional 862,504 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 986,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,745,000 after acquiring an additional 661,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,460,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,646,000 after acquiring an additional 511,991 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HLT. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hilton Worldwide to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.88.

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $82.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of 41.47, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Hilton Worldwide has a one year low of $60.54 and a one year high of $88.11.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Tourism Group Co. Ltd. Hna sold 66,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $4,818,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise; and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio – A Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations brands.

