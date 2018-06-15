Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $5.28 Million Holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $293.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.58.

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $284.00. The company had a trading volume of 577,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,821. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Roper Technologies Inc has a one year low of $226.81 and a one year high of $292.97.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 15.41%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 6th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.52%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $278.00 per share, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.97, for a total transaction of $358,712.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,165,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: RF Technology; Medical & Scientific Imaging; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers radio frequency identification (RFID) communication technology and software solutions, including application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security solutions, toll and traffic systems, RFID card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.