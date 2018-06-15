Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $242,000 Holdings in Cavium Inc (CAVM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cavium Inc (NASDAQ:CAVM) by 65.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,045 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 5,656 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cavium were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cavium by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,282,964 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $275,211,000 after acquiring an additional 146,534 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Cavium by 194.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,278,438 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $107,168,000 after acquiring an additional 844,622 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Cavium by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 881,869 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $73,928,000 after acquiring an additional 220,651 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cavium during the fourth quarter worth about $69,825,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cavium by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 587,743 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $49,270,000 after acquiring an additional 16,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Cavium opened at $84.26 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Cavium Inc has a twelve month low of $56.96 and a twelve month high of $92.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 1,057.75 and a beta of 1.41.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cavium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cavium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cavium currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.82.

About Cavium

Cavium, Inc designs, develops, and markets semiconductor processors for intelligent and secure networks in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated semiconductor processors that enable intelligent processing for wired and wireless infrastructure and cloud for networking, communications, storage, and security applications.

