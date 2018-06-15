Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 70,147 Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 70,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,873,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Financials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 438.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Kings Point Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 150.1% in the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000.

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF traded down $0.03, hitting $70.08, on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,958. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.92 and a fifty-two week high of $75.48.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

