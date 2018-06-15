OppenheimerFunds Inc. Purchases 1,761,140 Shares of Tallgrass Energy GP LP (NYSE:TEGP)

OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in shares of Tallgrass Energy GP LP (NYSE:TEGP) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,071,783 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,761,140 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. owned 7.62% of Tallgrass Energy GP worth $267,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEGP. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Tallgrass Energy GP by 425.2% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 422,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,041,000 after purchasing an additional 342,260 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Tallgrass Energy GP by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 617,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,892,000 after purchasing an additional 338,926 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Tallgrass Energy GP by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,663,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,567,000 after purchasing an additional 226,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Tallgrass Energy GP by 79.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 373,035 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,095,000 after purchasing an additional 165,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Tallgrass Energy GP by 99.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 322,441 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,133,000 after purchasing an additional 161,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Ball purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.26 per share, for a total transaction of $303,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David G. Dehaemers, Jr. purchased 47,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.29 per share, with a total value of $963,775.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 72,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,488,675.

NYSE TEGP opened at $22.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Tallgrass Energy GP LP has a one year low of $17.14 and a one year high of $28.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 1.88.

Tallgrass Energy GP (NYSE:TEGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Tallgrass Energy GP had a negative net margin of 17.96% and a positive return on equity of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $179.09 million during the quarter. equities research analysts anticipate that Tallgrass Energy GP LP will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

TEGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Tallgrass Energy GP from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Tallgrass Energy GP from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Tallgrass Energy GP from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $32.00 price target on shares of Tallgrass Energy GP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tallgrass Energy GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

Tallgrass Energy GP, LP, through its interests in Tallgrass Equity, LLC, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

