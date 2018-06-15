OppenheimerFunds Inc. Raises Position in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,360 shares during the quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. owned 0.23% of Diamondback Energy worth $29,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,302 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 57.5% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,295 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,034 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 70,686 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter.

In other Diamondback Energy news, insider Michael L. Hollis sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.80, for a total value of $356,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $274,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 91,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,539,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $972,850. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FANG shares. UBS Group started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $142.00 target price on Diamondback Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $167.00 target price on Diamondback Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.08.

Shares of FANG stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.70. 66,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,825,434. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.74. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $82.77 and a 1 year high of $138.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $480.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.78 million. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 35.09%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 21st were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 18th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its activities are primarily focused on the Wolfcamp, Spraberry, Clearfork, Bone Spring, and Cline formations.

