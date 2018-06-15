OppenheimerFunds Inc. Has $29.96 Million Holdings in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 540,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,055 shares during the quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. owned about 0.20% of E*TRADE Financial worth $29,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETFC. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in E*TRADE Financial in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new stake in E*TRADE Financial in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of E*TRADE Financial stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.42. 80,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,256,320. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $36.09 and a 52-week high of $66.46.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The company had revenue of $708.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

ETFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 price target on E*TRADE Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on E*TRADE Financial in a research report on Monday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.17.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to retail investors; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; clearing and settlement services; investment advisory services; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients.

