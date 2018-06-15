OppenheimerFunds Inc. Buys 55,030 Shares of Galicia Financial Group (GGAL)

OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Galicia Financial Group (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 126.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,490 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,030 shares during the quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. owned 0.07% of Galicia Financial Group worth $6,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Galicia Financial Group during the first quarter worth $1,593,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Galicia Financial Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 93,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Galicia Financial Group by 137.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after buying an additional 70,047 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Galicia Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $36,396,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Galicia Financial Group by 39.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 274,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,052,000 after buying an additional 77,700 shares during the last quarter. 31.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galicia Financial Group opened at $40.49 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Galicia Financial Group has a 12 month low of $36.09 and a 12 month high of $73.45.

Several research firms recently commented on GGAL. Zacks Investment Research raised Galicia Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine lowered Galicia Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Galicia Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

Galicia Financial Group Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. Its other activities include intercompany e-commerce, custody services, securities-related representations, mandates, and commissions. The company was founded on September 14, 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

