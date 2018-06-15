OppenheimerFunds Inc. Boosts Position in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 99.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,831,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,910,506 shares during the quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. owned 4.78% of EXACT Sciences worth $235,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 98,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,672 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,309 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EXACT Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. EXACT Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.82.

In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 7,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $325,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,761,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael S. Wyzga sold 7,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $381,425.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,974 shares in the company, valued at $565,490.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,204 shares of company stock worth $1,127,639. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXACT Sciences opened at $67.50 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 14.86 and a current ratio of 15.30. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $31.24 and a 12-month high of $69.09.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $90.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.31 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 38.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. analysts forecast that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

EXACT Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

