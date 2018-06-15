OppenheimerFunds Inc. Acquires 84,247 Shares of SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE)

OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,563,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 84,247 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. owned 3.36% of SAGE Therapeutics worth $251,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SAGE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in SAGE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in SAGE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in SAGE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in SAGE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000.

SAGE Therapeutics opened at $164.84 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.25 and a beta of 3.04. SAGE Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $59.57 and a 1 year high of $195.97.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.16. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.52) earnings per share. analysts predict that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SAGE Therapeutics news, Director Kevin P. Starr sold 59,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.85, for a total value of $9,962,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 326,817 shares in the company, valued at $55,183,050.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James M. Frates sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $1,078,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,288 shares of company stock worth $16,811,692 over the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut SAGE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised SAGE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.94.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate comprises brexanolone, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that has completed III clinical trials for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD).

