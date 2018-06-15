OppenheimerFunds Inc. Has $30.91 Million Position in Iberiabank (NASDAQ:IBKC)

OppenheimerFunds Inc. trimmed its position in Iberiabank (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,237 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. owned about 0.70% of Iberiabank worth $30,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKC. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Iberiabank by 139.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Iberiabank by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 294,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,829,000 after acquiring an additional 19,880 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Iberiabank by 2,778.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 22,226 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Iberiabank by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Iberiabank by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBKC traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.85. 6,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.42. Iberiabank has a 12-month low of $68.55 and a 12-month high of $87.55.

Iberiabank (NASDAQ:IBKC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $277.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.71 million. Iberiabank had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Iberiabank will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IBKC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iberiabank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Iberiabank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Iberiabank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.75.

In other news, Director Ernest P. Breaux, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total transaction of $98,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,436.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

