Optimum Investment Advisors Invests $139,000 in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX)

Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories traded up $1.82, reaching $227.90, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company had a trading volume of 637,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -12.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.96. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.09 and a 12 month high of $229.01. The firm has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.48, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 530.24%. The firm had revenue of $537.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William T. End sold 9,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.36, for a total transaction of $1,973,169.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,786 shares in the company, valued at $6,622,930.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jacqueline Studer sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.98, for a total transaction of $99,740.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,571 shares of company stock worth $2,405,215 over the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $209.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “positive” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.43.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. It operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

