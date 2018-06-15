Optimum Investment Advisors Acquires Shares of 4,978 STAG Indl Inc/SH SH (STAG)

Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in STAG Indl Inc/SH SH (NYSE:STAG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in STAG Indl Inc/SH SH by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 344,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,418,000 after purchasing an additional 37,031 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in STAG Indl Inc/SH SH by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 14,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in STAG Indl Inc/SH SH by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 631,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,255,000 after acquiring an additional 84,372 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in STAG Indl Inc/SH SH in the fourth quarter worth about $1,144,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in STAG Indl Inc/SH SH by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 214,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,860,000 after acquiring an additional 34,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.48. 1,076,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,735. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. STAG Indl Inc/SH SH has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $28.95.

STAG Indl Inc/SH SH (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $83.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.27 million. STAG Indl Inc/SH SH had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. analysts forecast that STAG Indl Inc/SH SH will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1183 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. STAG Indl Inc/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.02%.

STAG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAG Indl Inc/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of STAG Indl Inc/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of STAG Indl Inc/SH SH in a report on Friday, February 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of STAG Indl Inc/SH SH in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $29.00 target price on shares of STAG Indl Inc/SH SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.19.

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2017, the Company owned 356 buildings in 37 states with approximately 70.2 million rentable square feet (square feet unaudited herein and throughout the Notes), consisting of 288 warehouse/distribution buildings, 52 light manufacturing buildings, 14 flex/office buildings, and two buildings classified as held for sale.

