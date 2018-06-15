Optimum Investment Advisors Invests $112,000 in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Stock

Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 94,833.3% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 3,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 324.7% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WY traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,424,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,277,950. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Weyerhaeuser Co has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $38.39.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 111.30%.

WY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.4 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

