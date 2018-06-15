Opus Point Partners Management LLC Decreases Position in Clovis Oncology (CLVS)

Opus Point Partners Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Clovis Oncology makes up approximately 1.3% of Opus Point Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Opus Point Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Clovis Oncology were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLVS. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,023,000 after purchasing an additional 11,030 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 311.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 11,845 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 191.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,609,000 after acquiring an additional 63,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Clovis Oncology alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLVS. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Clovis Oncology from $90.00 to $55.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clovis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Clovis Oncology from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Clovis Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Cann reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

Clovis Oncology traded up $0.52, reaching $45.55, on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 3,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,568. Clovis Oncology has a 12 month low of $41.31 and a 12 month high of $99.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $18.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 million. Clovis Oncology had a negative return on equity of 79.02% and a negative net margin of 545.80%. The company’s revenue was up 164.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.33) EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Clovis Oncology will post -5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thorlef Spickschen sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $270,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,232.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.