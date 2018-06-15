Opus Point Partners Management LLC Has $2 Million Holdings in iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB)

Opus Point Partners Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (NASDAQ:IBB) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,750 shares during the period. iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index accounts for approximately 3.9% of Opus Point Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Opus Point Partners Management LLC’s holdings in iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index by 7.3% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index by 5.1% during the first quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index by 28.0% during the first quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index by 0.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 125,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,443,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index traded down $0.11, hitting $111.27, on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 42,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,265,377. iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index has a 1 year low of $96.84 and a 1 year high of $119.30.

iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

