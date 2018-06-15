Opus Point Partners Management LLC Has $903,000 Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

Opus Point Partners Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 35.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.8% of Opus Point Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Opus Point Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 33,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. 66.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals traded down $1.15, reaching $314.52, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 12,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,500. The company has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $281.89 and a fifty-two week high of $543.55.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.92% and a net margin of 23.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 17.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 121,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.31, for a total value of $37,612,405.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $700,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,900,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,008 shares of company stock worth $43,675,567. Insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REGN. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank set a $367.00 price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $426.88.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

