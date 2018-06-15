Opus Point Partners Management LLC Lowers Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (RARE)

Opus Point Partners Management LLC decreased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the period. Opus Point Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 45,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 1,465 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $87,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shalini Sharp sold 13,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $912,210.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,924,109.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,822 shares of company stock valued at $2,094,533 in the last three months. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RARE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.67 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.06.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical traded up $0.56, hitting $82.12, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 2,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,511. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc has a 1-year low of $41.67 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 1.97.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.81. The business had revenue of $10.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.63) EPS. research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc will post -5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologics product candidate includes Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

