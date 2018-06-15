Oramed Pharmaceuticals (ORMP) Earning Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media stories about Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) have been trending positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Oramed Pharmaceuticals earned a coverage optimism score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 44.9601751417655 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

ORMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. HC Wainwright set a $25.00 price target on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th.

Shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals traded down $0.21, reaching $7.00, during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 37,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,202. The company has a market capitalization of $103.99 million, a P/E ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 0.49. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $11.34.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.62 million. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 165.00% and a negative return on equity of 49.15%. equities research analysts forecast that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

