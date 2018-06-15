Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Oramed Pharmaceuticals (ORMP) Share Price

Headlines about Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Oramed Pharmaceuticals earned a coverage optimism score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the biotechnology company an impact score of 44.7019408697753 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of ORMP stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.30. 4,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,122. The company has a market cap of $103.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 0.49. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.34.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.62 million. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 165.00% and a negative return on equity of 49.15%. equities analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ORMP shares. HC Wainwright set a $25.00 target price on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

