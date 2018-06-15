ORBCOMM Inc (ORBC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ORBC shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of ORBCOMM from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Sunday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th.

In other ORBCOMM news, Director Jerome B. Eisenberg sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $47,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 964,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,080,631.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,200 shares of company stock valued at $152,000. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in ORBCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ORBCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in ORBCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in ORBCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ORBCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORBCOMM traded down $0.15, hitting $9.70, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. 547,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,139. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. ORBCOMM has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 1.04.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 25.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $67.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that ORBCOMM will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers solutions, including network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, including trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in industries for transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, maritime, and government.

