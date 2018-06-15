Orbotech (ORBK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orbotech (NASDAQ:ORBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research currently has $72.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Orbotech LTD. is the world leader in the design, development, manufacture and marketing of AOI systems for use in the manufacture of printed circuit boards and flat panel displays and is a leader in the design, development, manufacture and marketing of imaging solutions for PCB production and of AOI systems for use in the electronics assembly industry. They market computer aided manufacturing solutions for PCB production and continue to develop its proprietary AOI technologies for use in other applications both within and outside the electronics industry. (press release) “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Orbotech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Lake Street Capital downgraded Orbotech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Orbotech from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Orbotech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Orbotech to a hold rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orbotech has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Shares of Orbotech stock opened at $64.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.62. Orbotech has a 52-week low of $32.25 and a 52-week high of $65.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Orbotech (NASDAQ:ORBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $250.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.38 million. Orbotech had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 17.28%. analysts predict that Orbotech will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Orbotech during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Orbotech in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Orbotech in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Orbotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Orbotech in the first quarter valued at about $265,000. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orbotech Ltd. provides yield-enhancing and process-enabling solutions for the manufacture of printed circuit boards (PCBs), flat panel displays (FPDs), semiconductor devices (SDs), and other electronic components in China, Taiwan, North America, Europe, Japan, Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Production Solutions for the Electronics Industry, Solar Energy, and Recognition Software.

