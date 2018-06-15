O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. O’Reilly Automotive earned a news impact score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the specialty retailer an impact score of 47.3948596819995 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.00.

O’Reilly Automotive traded up $1.02, hitting $282.91, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,104. O’Reilly Automotive has a twelve month low of $169.43 and a twelve month high of $287.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.95.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 175.10% and a net margin of 12.89%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 15.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.04, for a total transaction of $1,425,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,634. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory L. Henslee sold 46,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.01, for a total value of $12,143,229.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,326 shares in the company, valued at $14,440,639.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,124 shares of company stock valued at $30,835,741 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts, driveline parts, and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

