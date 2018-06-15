O’Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) SVP Sells $135,730.00 in Stock

O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.46, for a total value of $135,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive traded up $1.04, reaching $282.93, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,316,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,458. The company has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.11. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a fifty-two week low of $169.43 and a fifty-two week high of $287.66.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 175.10% and a net margin of 12.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 15.51 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 25,189.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 172,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 172,296 shares during the period. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. BidaskClub upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Guggenheim lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.00.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts, driveline parts, and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

