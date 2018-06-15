Origin Bancorp Inc (OBNK) Given $43.50 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) have received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $43.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Origin Bancorp an industry rank of 38 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

OBNK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Origin Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Origin Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 4th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Origin Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

In other Origin Bancorp news, Chairman Drake D. Mills acquired 2,940 shares of Origin Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Fred Ronnie Myrick acquired 1,500 shares of Origin Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 12,655 shares of company stock valued at $430,270 in the last 90 days.

Shares of Origin Bancorp opened at $40.88 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Origin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $36.12 and a 1 year high of $41.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th.

About Origin Bancorp

There is no company description available for Origin Bancorp Inc

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Origin Bancorp (OBNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.