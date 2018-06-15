Origin Bancorp Inc’s Quiet Period To Expire on June 18th (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Origin Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:OBNK) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, June 18th. Origin Bancorp had issued 3,636,176 shares in its IPO on May 9th. The total size of the offering was $123,629,984 based on an initial share price of $34.00. During Origin Bancorp’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

OBNK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 4th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OBNK stock opened at $40.88 on Friday. Origin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $36.12 and a 52 week high of $41.69.

The business also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th.

In related news, Director Gary E. Luffey bought 7,500 shares of Origin Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $255,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Drake D. Mills bought 2,940 shares of Origin Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $99,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 12,655 shares of company stock valued at $430,270 in the last ninety days.

