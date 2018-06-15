Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Holdings Cut by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,240 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 24,853 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned about 0.18% of Ormat Technologies worth $5,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,614 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 37.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Cowen set a $67.00 price objective on Ormat Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

Ormat Technologies traded down $0.40, hitting $51.49, on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 289,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,680. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.43 and a twelve month high of $70.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The energy company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.72. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 24.00%. The firm had revenue of $166.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.36 million. research analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 13.38%.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business worldwide. The company operates through Electricity and Product segments. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity. This segment also offers energy storage, demand response, and energy management related services.

