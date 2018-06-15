Canaccord Genuity Analysts Give Osisko Metals (CVE:OM) a C$1.00 Price Target

Canaccord Genuity set a C$1.00 target price on Osisko Metals (CVE:OM) in a research report released on Wednesday, May 23rd. The brokerage currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

CVE:OM traded down C$0.01 on Wednesday, hitting C$0.54. 14,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,032. Osisko Metals has a 52 week low of C$0.51 and a 52 week high of C$1.74.

In other news, Director Robert Wares acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.53 per share, with a total value of C$53,000.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 180,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,750 over the last three months.

About Osisko Metals

Osisko Metals Incorporated, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of gold mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silica and precious metals, as well as base metals. The company was formerly known as Bowmore Exploration Ltd.

