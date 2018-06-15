OsmiumCoin Price Reaches $0.0265 (OS76)

OsmiumCoin (CURRENCY:OS76) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One OsmiumCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0265 or 0.00000303 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OsmiumCoin has a total market capitalization of $23,710.00 and $0.00 worth of OsmiumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OsmiumCoin has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.60 or 0.01501480 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008792 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000044 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003717 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00006025 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008134 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015442 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00019054 BTC.

OsmiumCoin Profile

OS76 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 5th, 2016. OsmiumCoin’s total supply is 894,026 coins. OsmiumCoin’s official Twitter account is @OS76_OsmiumCoin.

OsmiumCoin Coin Trading

OsmiumCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OsmiumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OsmiumCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OsmiumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

