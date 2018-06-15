Ostrum Asset Management Buys New Holdings in DTE Energy Co (DTE)

Ostrum Asset Management bought a new stake in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 7,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 8.5% in the first quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 7.7% in the first quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DTE Energy opened at $97.05 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. DTE Energy Co has a 52 week low of $94.25 and a 52 week high of $116.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.16.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 10.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Co will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.8825 per share. This represents a $3.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 15th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.15%.

Several analysts recently commented on DTE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $109.27 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Friday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.30.

In other DTE Energy news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total transaction of $1,532,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.89, for a total transaction of $99,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,248.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

