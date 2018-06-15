Ostrum Asset Management Buys New Position in Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)

Ostrum Asset Management bought a new stake in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,777 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 26,578 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,521 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 215,368 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $14,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1,097.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,354 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy opened at $73.32 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.86. Best Buy Co Inc has a 1-year low of $51.61 and a 1-year high of $79.90.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. Best Buy had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 14th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 40.72%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Patricia H. Walker sold 8,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total value of $651,920.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,773.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mathew Watson sold 457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $33,150.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,282.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,998 shares of company stock worth $1,083,904. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $77.00 price objective on Best Buy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.41.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home automation, home theater, and portable audio products; computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, networking products, tablets, smart watches, and e-readers, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; and entertainment products, including drones, movies, music, and technology toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

