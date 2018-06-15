Ostrum Asset Management Buys Shares of 11,243 PG&E Co. (PCG)

Ostrum Asset Management bought a new position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 11,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in PG&E in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its holdings in PG&E by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in PG&E in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in PG&E in the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co bought a new position in PG&E in the 1st quarter worth $132,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $57.00) on shares of PG&E in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on PG&E from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on PG&E from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PG&E currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.73.

Shares of PCG stock opened at $39.89 on Friday. PG&E Co. has a 52-week low of $37.30 and a 52-week high of $71.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of -0.03.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 9.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,200 circuit miles of distribution lines, 59 transmission switching substations, and 605 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 19,200 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 92 electric transmission substations.

