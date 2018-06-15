Ostrum Asset Management Buys Shares of 4,038 Hershey Co (HSY)

Ostrum Asset Management bought a new stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 52,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after buying an additional 13,194 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Hershey by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 59,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,752,000 after purchasing an additional 9,423 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $423,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $774,000. Finally, MANA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $451,000. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $92.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Hershey Co has a fifty-two week low of $89.10 and a fifty-two week high of $115.82.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 113.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Hershey Co will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 25th will be issued a $0.656 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 24th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 55.04%.

In other news, Director David L. Shedlarz sold 5,450 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total value of $497,312.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,723.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HSY. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Argus downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hershey from $107.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $93.29 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.88.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

