Ostrum Asset Management Purchases Shares of 21,597 Citigroup Inc (C)

Ostrum Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of C. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter worth $116,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter worth $133,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in Citigroup by 100.4% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 535,686 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Risk Paradigm Group LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 829.2% in the fourth quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock opened at $66.16 on Friday. Citigroup Inc has a 52 week low of $63.16 and a 52 week high of $80.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $172.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.51.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.07. Citigroup had a positive return on equity of 8.13% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.02%.

In other Citigroup news, CFO John C. Gerspach sold 12,966 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total transaction of $937,571.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on C. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. ValuEngine cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Citigroup from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.37.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

