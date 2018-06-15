Ostrum Asset Management Takes $460,000 Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (STZ)

Ostrum Asset Management purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (NYSE:STZ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 5.9% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 103.6% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 7.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 11.5% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. 72.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A news, Director James A. Locke III sold 6,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total value of $1,474,739.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,361,897. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry A. Fromberg sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.22, for a total value of $687,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,269 shares of company stock valued at $8,048,757 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A opened at $232.18 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A has a 52 week low of $178.57 and a 52 week high of $236.62. The company has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.06.

Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 29th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 27.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 10th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 9th. This is a boost from Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.94%.

STZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale raised Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.86.

Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It offers beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, and Pacifico brands; wine under the Black Box, Clos du Bois, Estancia, Franciscan Estate, Inniskillin, Kim Crawford, Mark West, Meiomi, Mount Veeder, Nobilo, Robert Mondavi, Ruffino, Saved, Simi, The Dreaming Tree, The Prisoner, Charles Smith, and Wild Horse brands; and sprits under the SVEDKA vodka, Black Velvet Canadian whisky, Casa Noble tequila, High West craft whisky brands.

