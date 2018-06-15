Financial Review: Hellenic Telecom Organization (HLTOY) & Telus (TU)

Hellenic Telecom Organization (OTCMKTS: HLTOY) and Telus (NYSE:TU) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Hellenic Telecom Organization shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of Telus shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hellenic Telecom Organization and Telus’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hellenic Telecom Organization $4.36 billion 1.35 $75.95 million N/A N/A Telus $10.26 billion 2.04 $1.13 billion $2.03 17.35

Telus has higher revenue and earnings than Hellenic Telecom Organization.

Profitability

This table compares Hellenic Telecom Organization and Telus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hellenic Telecom Organization 1.74% 7.29% 2.65% Telus 10.65% 18.19% 5.29%

Volatility and Risk

Hellenic Telecom Organization has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telus has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hellenic Telecom Organization and Telus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hellenic Telecom Organization 0 0 0 0 N/A Telus 0 2 7 0 2.78

Telus has a consensus price target of $46.83, suggesting a potential upside of 32.97%. Given Telus’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Telus is more favorable than Hellenic Telecom Organization.

Dividends

Hellenic Telecom Organization pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Telus pays an annual dividend of $1.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Telus pays out 79.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Telus has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Telus is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Telus beats Hellenic Telecom Organization on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hellenic Telecom Organization

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals in Greece, Romania, and Albania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, and TELEKOM ROMANIA segments. The company offers fixed-line services; Internet access and ICT services; and TV services. It also provides mobile and satellite telecommunication, e-commerce, financing, consultancy and security, real estate, wholesale telephony, insurance brokerage, training, fixed line telephony, retail, marketing, overdue accounts management, wholesale broadband, and infrastructure services. The company was founded in 1949 and is based in Athens, Greece.

About Telus

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and security and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; business process outsourcing; and security solutions. It has 13 million subscriber connections, including 8.9 million wireless subscribers, 1.7 million high-speed Internet subscribers, 1.3 million wireline residential network access lines, and 1.1 million TELUS TV subscribers. The company was formerly known as TELUS Communications Inc. and changed its name to TELUS Corporation in February 2005. TELUS Corporation was founded in 1993 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

