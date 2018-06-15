Ottawa Savings Bancorp Inc (OTTW) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Ottawa Savings Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OTTW) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 29th.

Shares of Ottawa Savings Bancorp traded down $0.09, reaching $13.80, on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,983. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.47 million, a PE ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 0.41. Ottawa Savings Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.59 and a 52-week high of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Ottawa Savings Bancorp (NASDAQ:OTTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Ottawa Savings Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $2.72 million during the quarter.

About Ottawa Savings Bancorp

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Ottawa Savings Bank, a chartered savings bank that provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in Illinois. The company offers various deposit accounts, including checking, money market, regular savings, club savings, certificate, and various retirement accounts.

