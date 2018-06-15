Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect OvaScience (OVAS) Share Price

Press coverage about OvaScience (NASDAQ:OVAS) has trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. OvaScience earned a news impact score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 47.6304027316907 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get OvaScience alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of OvaScience in a research report on Friday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OvaScience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

OvaScience traded down $0.01, hitting $0.94, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 220,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,579. The company has a market capitalization of $33.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 3.12. OvaScience has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $1.96.

OvaScience (NASDAQ:OVAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. OvaScience had a negative net margin of 14,580.87% and a negative return on equity of 58.43%. analysts predict that OvaScience will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OvaScience

OvaScience, Inc, a fertility company, discovers, develops, and commercializes fertility treatment options for women and families struggling with infertility worldwide. Its patented technology is based on the discovery about the existence of egg precursor (EggPC) cells to transform the treatment landscape for women's fertility.

Receive News & Ratings for OvaScience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OvaScience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.