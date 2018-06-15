Oxford Industries’ (NYSE:OXM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by DA Davidson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 7th, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $107.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $91.00. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on OXM. ValuEngine upgraded Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, March 29th. SunTrust Banks set a $90.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.22.

Shares of Oxford Industries traded down $1.93, hitting $83.65, during mid-day trading on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,100. Oxford Industries has a 52 week low of $57.36 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.32.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 12th. The textile maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $272.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.60 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $384,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,945 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,536.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Grassmyer sold 4,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $362,237.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,016,482. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXM. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 6,570.0% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 516,123 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 508,385 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,660,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 212.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,232,000 after purchasing an additional 75,086 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,084,000. Finally, AXA grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 330.4% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 63,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after buying an additional 48,900 shares during the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

