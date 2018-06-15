BidaskClub Upgrades Paccar (PCAR) to “Hold”

Paccar (NASDAQ:PCAR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, May 23rd.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Paccar in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $72.00 price target on shares of Paccar and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paccar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $70.00 target price on shares of Paccar and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Paccar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.57.

Paccar traded up $0.24, reaching $64.00, during midday trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 3,302,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,487,809. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.21. Paccar has a 12-month low of $60.36 and a 12-month high of $79.69.

Paccar (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Paccar had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Paccar will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paccar news, insider T. Kyle Quinn sold 9,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.69, for a total value of $644,571.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP C Michael Dozier sold 13,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total transaction of $846,930.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paccar in the 1st quarter worth about $8,040,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paccar by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 33,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paccar in the 1st quarter worth about $753,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in shares of Paccar by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 82,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Paccar by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 481,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,841,000 after purchasing an additional 126,389 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paccar Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment offers trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

