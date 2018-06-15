Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (PEIX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $434.65 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX) will post sales of $434.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pacific Ethanol’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $456.90 million and the lowest is $417.30 million. Pacific Ethanol posted sales of $405.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Ethanol will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.83 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pacific Ethanol.

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. Pacific Ethanol had a negative return on equity of 7.78% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $400.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.18 million.

PEIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Pacific Ethanol from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. HC Wainwright set a $14.00 price objective on Pacific Ethanol and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. B. Riley set a $7.00 price objective on Pacific Ethanol and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Ethanol from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Pacific Ethanol opened at $3.50 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.24. Pacific Ethanol has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $162.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.06.

In other Pacific Ethanol news, Director Larry D. Layne bought 10,000 shares of Pacific Ethanol stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil M. Koehler bought 30,000 shares of Pacific Ethanol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $96,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $172,425. Corporate insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,087,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after buying an additional 196,820 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 189,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 104,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,069,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,210,000 after buying an additional 209,365 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 22,179 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,690,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after buying an additional 754,734 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Ethanol Company Profile

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; specialty alcohols; and co-products, such as wet distillers grains, dry distillers grains with solubles, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, distillers yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

