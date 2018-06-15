Pacific Opportunity F. Columbia Sells 125,000 Shares of Red Lion Hotels Co. (RLH) Stock

Red Lion Hotels Co. (NYSE:RLH) Director Pacific Opportunity F. Columbia sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $1,480,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,004,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,888,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Red Lion Hotels opened at $11.65 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Red Lion Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $12.05.

Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). Red Lion Hotels had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $33.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.25 million. research analysts forecast that Red Lion Hotels Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Red Lion Hotels by 236.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 11,309 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Red Lion Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Red Lion Hotels by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,601 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Red Lion Hotels by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Red Lion Hotels by 288.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 67,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 50,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

RLH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Red Lion Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Red Lion Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th.

Red Lion Hotels Corporation, doing business as RLH Corporation, operates as a hospitality and leisure company the United States. It operates in two segments, Company Operated Hotels and Franchised Hotels. The company owns, manages, and franchises upscale, midscale, and economy hotels under the Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, Settle Inn, Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn, Signature and Signature Inn, and Country Hearth Inns & Suites brands; America's Best Inn & Suites, Jameson Inns, Lexington Hotels & Inns, and 3 Palm Hotels brands; and Value Inn Worldwide and Value Hotel Worldwide brands.

