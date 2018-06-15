Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (PPBI) Shares Sold by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 48.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 850,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 787,260 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 1.83% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $34,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PPBI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,970,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522,820 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 938,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,533,000 after acquiring an additional 512,542 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $17,880,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5,677.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 385,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,507,000 after acquiring an additional 379,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $11,942,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Steven R. Gardner sold 37,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total transaction of $1,551,056.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI opened at $40.65 on Friday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.05 and a 1-year high of $46.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $88.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. Its deposit products include checking, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial business loans, lines of credit, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, agribusiness loans, home equity lines of credit, construction loans, farmland, and consumer loans, as well as multi-family residential, one-to-four family real estate, commercial and industrial, and franchise lending; warehouse repurchase facilities; and credit facilities to Home Owners' Associations (HOA) and HOA management companies.

