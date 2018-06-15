Pagoda Asset Management LP Has $21.87 Million Holdings in Tapestry Inc (TPR)

Pagoda Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 43.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 415,628 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,695 shares during the period. Tapestry accounts for approximately 9.2% of Pagoda Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Pagoda Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.14% of Tapestry worth $21,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TPR. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry traded up $0.11, reaching $45.64, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 23,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,104,859. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.34. Tapestry Inc has a 52-week low of $38.70 and a 52-week high of $55.50.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Tapestry Inc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.79%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TPR. Deutsche Bank set a $63.00 price target on shares of Tapestry and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Loop Capital set a $59.00 price target on shares of Tapestry and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tapestry has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.27.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, belts, sunglasses, watches, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

