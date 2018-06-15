Pagoda Asset Management LP Takes Position in Godaddy Inc (GDDY)

Pagoda Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 172,594 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,601,000. Godaddy makes up about 4.4% of Pagoda Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Pagoda Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of Godaddy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Godaddy during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Godaddy during the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. AXA acquired a new stake in shares of Godaddy during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Godaddy by 10,297.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Godaddy during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Godaddy in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Monday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Godaddy from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.93.

Shares of Godaddy stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.30. The company had a trading volume of 6,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.12, a P/E/G ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.58. Godaddy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.78 and a fifty-two week high of $74.71.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.54 million. Godaddy had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Godaddy Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Godaddy news, insider Barbara J. Rechterman sold 35,000 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $2,185,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,513,139.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr 2006 Gp Llc sold 4,000,000 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total value of $282,920,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,533,260 shares of company stock valued at $317,644,947. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; hosting products, such as shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

